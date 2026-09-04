House Speaker Urges Greater Engagement Among Regional Parliamentary Presiding Officers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is encouraging legislative presiding officers across the region to engage more regularly through virtual platforms to strengthen cooperation and exchange parliamentary experiences.

She suggested that, in addition to their existing WhatsApp groups, the parliamentary leaders consider holding virtual meetings to stay abreast of developments in their respective legislatures and identify ways to support one another.

Mrs. Holness was speaking during the opening plenary on day three of the 48th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic (CAA) Region, held at the Moon Palace Resort in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Wednesday (September 2).

The session focused on maintaining parliamentary decorum in the digital age.

Reflecting on discussions among the presiding officers, Mrs. Holness said there was potential to build on the connections already established.

“I believe [Wednesday’s] discussion gives us a sense that we should look a lot more directly at not just maintaining our WhatsApp group, because some persons still don’t participate in them… which happens regardless… but possibly starting to do our own WhatsApp Zoom meeting just to catch up with each other, see each other, find out what is happening in our Parliaments this month, and in what way could we better serve each other,” she suggested.

Mrs. Holness also highlighted the value of the support she has received from fellow presiding officers, noting that “I know I have grown immensely”.

The House Speaker also acknowledged the CPA’s role in facilitating training opportunities and fostering engagement among parliamentarians, noting that it ensures “we are engaged and that we have the opportunity to exchange ideas with each other, developing and strengthening our respective democracies”.

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening Parliaments in the Digital Age’.