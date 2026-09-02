House Speaker Says Parliaments Must Safeguard Democratic Values in Digital Age

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, has underscored that Parliaments must safeguard their fundamental democratic values, as they adjust their operations and engagement to an increasingly digital environment.

She said that while technology presents opportunities for legislatures to evolve, this must be balanced against the need to preserve the authority and legitimacy of parliamentary institutions.

“The challenge before us is not simply how Parliament responds to technology. It is how we ensure that our methods of communication and engagement evolve, how we ensure that we protect our foundational values of parliamentary democracy and that they remain intact, while we consider the question of how we adapt without losing the values that gave Parliament its authority and its legitimacy,” Mrs. Holness outlined.

She was addressing the opening plenary on day three of the 48th Regional Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic Region, at Moon Palace Jamaica Resort in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on September 2.

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening Parliaments in the Digital Age’.

Mrs. Holness said that the digital environment has added another dimension to the responsibilities of presiding officers, who are charged with protecting the integrity of their respective legislatures.

“To occupy the chair is to assume a responsibility that extends beyond the management proceedings. We are entrusted with safeguarding the dignity, authority and, in fact, that of our Parliaments in our various regions,” she said.

“This we do by protecting members, ensuring that the business of the House is conducted with fairness, order and respect,” she added.

Mrs. Holness pointed out that despite differences in parliamentary traditions, jurisdictions and political contexts, presiding officers across the region have similar responsibilities.

“As presiding officers, we occupy a unique position. We’re expected to protect the authority of the institution while ensuring that every member can participate meaningfully in the work of the Parliament,” she said.

The Speaker encouraged the parliamentary leaders to examine how technology can be harnessed in a manner that strengthens rather than undermines democratic institutions.

“Let us use this opportunity to not simply exchange experiences, but to examine the principles that should guide our Parliaments’ response to a rapidly changing digital environment,” she urged.

“If we leave this room with a deeper understanding of how technology can be harnessed to strengthen parliamentary democracy while preserving its dignity, its authority and integrity, then our discussions would have served an absolutely valuable purpose,” Mrs. Holness emphasised.