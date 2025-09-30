House Speaker Reaffirms Commitment to Technology-driven Parliamentary Reform

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, has reaffirmed her commitment to expanding the use of technology and advancing the modernisation of parliamentary operations.

This, she said, will make proceedings more efficient in the new parliamentary term.

“It will also assist in ensuring that data and information from our activities and Bills and discourse in Parliament are easier to access for the general public,” Mrs. Holness said.

She was addressing the Opening Ceremony for the Orientation of Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday (September 30) at Gordon House in downtown Kingston.

During the last parliamentary term, Gordon House underwent key technological upgrades, including the installation of a Televic D-Cerno conference microphone system, valued at approximately $18 million.

A hybrid meeting format was also introduced, enabling MPs to participate in committee meetings virtually.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Holness also reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that the House functions with fairness, order, and mutual respect.

She reminded returning and newly elected MPs that they have been entrusted with the sacred responsibility of representing their constituents.

“Your role extends beyond debate and legislation. We are all here to protect the interests of the people. We are advocates and decision makers whose work shape the future of the nation. It is our collective duty to honour that trust with integrity and diligence,” the Speaker underscored.

She noted that the orientation session was designed to prepare Members for the journey ahead, in terms of “how Parliament works, the role of committees, the critical importance of the Standing Orders and the support available from our skilled parliamentary staff.”

Mrs. Holness urged MPs to fully leverage their knowledge and expertise, emphasising that their commitment to excellence, impartiality, and service to the people of Jamaica is indispensable.

These qualities, she noted, have long been the foundation of a well-functioning Parliament and remain essential to its credibility and effectiveness in the new term.