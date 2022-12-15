House Pays Tribute to Late Russell Hammond

The House of Representatives on Wednesday (December 14) paid tribute to late former Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, businessman and philanthropist Russell Hammond.

Leading the tributes was Minister of Tourism and Member of Parliament for St. James East Central, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who described Mr. Hammond as a dedicated politician who served his constituents and his country admirably.

“As a politician, his role in Western Westmorland began his political career but it was Central Westmoreland that he would represent in 1983. He was a Councillor, an ardent supporter of Savanna-la-Mar as a parish capital and as a community. His footprints in Savanna-la-Mar are indelibly printed.

“He not only built one of the best pastry and bakery operations in Western Jamaica in Savanna-la-Mar, but he was a father figure to the people in the inner-city areas of [the town]. I think that part of the lasting contribution that Russel has made is that he did not divorce himself from the community,” he noted.

Minister Bartlett said that Mr. Hammond served in the Parliament with distinction and represented the people well. “When the fortunes changed in 1989, he did not give up on service. He continued as caretaker for the constituency,” he said, adding that he had a sense of humour that was infectious.

“Westmoreland mourns his passing and so does all of Jamaica,” he said.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs and Member of Parliament for St. James West Central, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, in her remarks said she regarded Mr. Hammond as a family friend and a gentleman who cared a lot for the people, regardless of political affiliation. “He used his resources to help the people,” she pointed out.

She expressed condolences to his widow, children and other relatives, friends and colleagues.

Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton, noted that while he did not know Mr. Hammond personally, he was “a big name, certainly in politics in the west”.

Member of Parliament, St. Mary Western, Robert Montague said Mr. Hammond transformed the lives of the citizens of Central Westmoreland. “He was a man for all seasons,” he noted.

Others paying tributes included Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert; Minister of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Western, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; Member of Parliament, Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson; Member of Parliament, Westmoreland Central, George Wright; and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

The House also observed a minute’s silence in Mr. Hammond’s honour.

Mr. Hammond served as Member of Parliament for Central Westmoreland for the Jamaica Labour Party from 1983 to 1989.