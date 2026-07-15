House of Representatives Pays Tribute to Late Professor Oswald Harding

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (July 14), paid tribute to the late Professor the Hon. Oswald Gaskell Harding, hailing him as one of Jamaica’s most distinguished legal scholars, parliamentarians, academics and public servants.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, described Professor Harding as a distinguished Jamaican whose life was marked by service, intellectual excellence, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the nation’s democratic institutions.

Dr. Chang noted that for more than three decades, Professor Harding dedicated his vast knowledge, expertise and leadership to the service of Parliament and the people of Jamaica.

“While many public figures are remembered for the offices they held or the political contests they fought, Dr. Harding will be remembered for something far more enduring: his steadfast commitment to the rule of law, constitutional government and the dignity of Parliament itself,” he stated.

“He understood that democracy is not sustained by elections alone but by strong institutions and by men and women who dedicate themselves to protecting those institutions,” Dr. Chang added.

The Minister further noted that throughout his distinguished career, as a lawyer, Senator, Cabinet Minister, President of the Senate, educator and constitutional scholar, Professor Harding approached public service with discipline, fairness and an unwavering respect for the Constitution.

“As a lawyer of exceptional ability, Dr. Harding brought to public life a deep understanding of constitutional and parliamentary law. His contributions were never guided by the pursuit of political victory but by a determination to strengthen Parliament, uphold the rule of law and preserve the democratic institutions upon which our nation

depends,” Dr. Chang said.

Dr. Harding’s service to Jamaica began long before his entry into parliamentary politics. As a young lawyer in the Foreign Service, he served as Jamaica’s first Chargé d’Affaires to Mexico, playing a pivotal role in establishing the country’s diplomatic presence in Latin America.

“On his return to Jamaica, he continued his service at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before joining the Attorney General’s Department as Crown Counsel where he further developed the legal expertise that would define his career,” Dr. Chang said.

The National Security Minister stated that Professor Harding’s commitment to public service ultimately led him into politics.

“He contested seats in St. Andrew East Rural and later Manchester Central. [However] his greatest contribution to public life would come through the Senate. Appointed to that Chamber in 1977, he would go on to become the longest-serving Senator in Jamaica’s history, serving with distinction for nearly three decades,” Dr. Chang said.

Professor Harding served as President of the Senate on two separate occasions, Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

For his part, Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, said he first came to know Professor Harding when he entered the Senate in 2007.

He described the late statesman as a gentleman, “in dealing with any matters that we had”.

“He was a man of ideas, he liked intellectual discussions, and I believe he went on in academia to teach philosophy. He taught some of us in here…, and I think that’s a very noteworthy aspect of his career,” Mr. Golding added.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said Professor Harding’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Jamaica’s democratic history, adding that, “his legacy will continue to inspire generations of legislators, jurists, scholars and others who have committed their years to public service”.

“Professor Harding and I entered national politics around the same period during the mid-70s. Over the decades, I had the privilege of watching him serve this nation with uncommon dignity, remarkable intellect, and unwavering commitment,” the Minister said.

“Between 1993 and 1997, we served together in this honourable House through the Senate, where I came to appreciate even more fully his calm temperament, his mastery of parliamentary procedure and parliamentary craft, and his profound respect for democratic institutions,” he stated.

Mr. Bartlett further remarked that Professor Harding brought exceptional legal scholarship and constitutional expertise to the service of Jamaica, noting that his counsel helped shape important legislative reforms.