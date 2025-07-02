House of Representatives Commences Debate on Jamaica Tourist Board Bill

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (July 1), commenced debate on the Jamaica Tourist Board Bill, 2025.

The legislation repeals and replaces the existing Tourist Board Act, which has governed Jamaica’s tourism sector since its enactment in 1955.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who piloted the legislation, noted that in 1955, when the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was established, the island welcomed just 122,149 visitors.

“That comprised 86,793 stopover arrivals and 35,356 cruise visitors. Room inventory totalled 1,650. Our focus was mainly sun, sea and sand. Bookings were handled exclusively by travel agents, as online travel portals did not exist, and destination marketing relied solely on traditional media: print advertisements, radio, and television,” he said.

“Fast-forward to today; our tourism industry is thriving. We now boast 4.15 million visitors annually, comprising 2.9 million stopovers and 1.2 million cruise arrivals. Our room inventory has surged to a whopping 32,048 and continues to grow significantly,” the Minister added.

Moreover, Mr. Bartlett said Jamaica’s tourism product has evolved beyond traditional offerings to embrace experiential travel, showcasing the island’s vibrant culture, diverse culinary landscape, and rapidly expanding health and wellness sector.

Crucially, destination marketing and bookings are now predominantly handled through online platforms, including social media.

Mr. Bartlett acknowledged that while the existing Tourist Board Act played a vital role in Jamaica’s early tourism development, its structure and provisions reflect an outdated era and no longer align with the dynamic needs of the modern industry.

“Over the decades, Jamaica’s tourism sector has evolved in both size and complexity, with new business models, technology, and visitor expectations reshaping the landscape. The current legislation no longer adequately supports the sector. The proposed Bill modernises the legal foundation to ensure that it supports current operations, anticipates future developments, and aligns with Jamaica’s vision for a robust, well-regulated tourism industry,” he stated.

The Minister noted that Jamaica’s tourism sector has diversified over time, with new business models and enterprises offering new experiences.

These offerings, he said, bring economic benefits and attract a broader visitor base to Jamaica.

“However, the current legislation does not adequately capture or define these types of operations. The new Act seeks to modernise and clarify the categories of tourism enterprises, for example, tourist accommodation, tourist attraction and water sports activities,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised the growing need for regulatory oversight, noting that while the JTB has been instrumental in marketing the destination and driving sector growth, its existing legislative mandate lacks the clarity and scope required to effectively regulate the diverse range of tourism enterprises now operating across Jamaica.

“The updated legislation will introduce a new registration process as a first step prior to licensing,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett stated that tourism continues to be one of Jamaica’s most vital economic pillars – driving job creation, expanding business opportunities, and generating significant national revenue.

He noted, however, that the current Act does not provide sufficient coverage for the full range of activities now considered part of the tourism product.

“The new legislation ensures that the legal framework is updated to support the sector’s continued growth, enhance regulatory clarity, and provide the JTB with the legislative tools needed to manage and develop tourism in a structured and practical way,” Mr. Bartlett said.