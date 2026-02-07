‘House of Innovation’ To Drive STI for National Development

The Government is creating a cohesive environment to drive scientific research and innovation for national development under the ‘House of Innovation’ strategic model.

The strategy relies on the full integration of Jamaica’s innovation ecosystem involving academia, public sector research institutions, private sector stakeholders, and government ministries, departments, and agencies.

It is built around achieving the national target of increasing Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) from 0.07 per cent to 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Science, Technology and Special Projects, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, said it will serve as the engine for implementing Jamaica’s 2025/26 Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Strategic Plan.

He noted that the ‘House of Innovation’ will bring about a clearer national direction, stronger research application pathways, deliberate development of skills and talent, and sustainable, coordinated innovation financing aligned with the national mission.

Dr. Tufton, who was addressing the Minister’s Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation, at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Friday (Feb. 6), noted that too often, research, technology development and innovation investments in Jamaica happen in silos “with weak, very inconsistent links between academia and industry, between research and commercialisation and between innovation, spending and national development priorities.”

He said that fragmentation has cost the country as it leads to missed opportunities.

“It shows up when research never becomes a product, never becomes a service, never becomes a policy tool, never becomes a resilient system and never becomes export earnings,” Dr. Wheatley said.

He argued that in a world burdened by climate change, supply chain volatility, health threats, energy uncertainty and rapid technological change, Jamaica does not have the option of moving slowly or working separately when it comes to research and innovation.

“If Jamaica is to compete, we must move from isolating excellence to coordinating mission-driven innovation for development,” Dr. Wheatley said, maintaining that Jamaica has the capacity, capable public and private entities, universities and innovators to solve real problems.

In his remarks, Senior Advisor to the Minister, Trevor Forrest, explained that Jamaica currently has a research and development (R&D) gap, with investment standing at 0.07 per cent of GDP, falling short of the global benchmark of 1 to 2 per cent.

Mr. Forrest said Jamaica must reclaim its position as the Caribbean’s STI coordination hub, turning local challenges into global export services.

The House of Innovation will help the Government achieve this target, by creating a cohesive ST&I environment and removing fragmentation, establishing focused research for development and lowering the barrier of entry for innovation.

The discussion forum included members of academia, private sector and Government stakeholders.

Among the projected outcomes were a shared acceptance of a coordinated STI agenda; practical alignment across government, the private sector and academia; strong translational pathways from research to application and better coordination of financing instruments.