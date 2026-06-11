House Approves Shipping (Prevention of Garbage Pollution) Regulations, 2026

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 9), approved the Shipping (Prevention of Garbage Pollution) Regulations, 2026.

In his remarks, Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the Regulations implement MARPOL ‘Annex V’ of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, thereby enhancing Jamaica’s legal framework for preventing marine pollution caused by garbage from ships and offshore platforms.

“The Regulations are intended to modernise Jamaica’s regime for preventing, enforcing and ensuring compliance with garbage pollution. Jamaica is a party to the MARPOL Convention and is required to give effect to the provisions of the Convention and its various annexes,” he stated.

MARPOL regulates the discharge of garbage at sea and imposes stricter controls in designated special areas, which include the wider Caribbean region.

Additionally, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), of which Jamaica is a member, conducts regular member State audits that, inter alia, confirm whether country is consistently and effectively implementing the applicable IMO instruments, including the MARPOL Convention.

“Marine pollution from ship-generated garbage poses serious environmental, economic and reputational risk to Jamaica. As a major maritime state, Jamaica must maintain robust modern legislation, aligned with the international maritime environment standards,” Mr. Vaz stated.

“The Regulations aim to provide for the following – prohibit or strictly regulate the discharge of garbage into the sea, ensure full compliance with MARPOL Annex V, strength monitoring, record-keeping inspection and enforcement and protect Jamaica’s marine environment,” he added.

The Regulations are divided into four Parts and supplemented by three Schedules.

Part One deals with preliminary matters, specifically the interpretation and application of the regulations, as well as the treatment of ships belonging to non Convention States.

Regulation Two defines ‘garbage’ broadly to include food waste, domestic and operational waste, plastics, cargo residues, incinerator ash, cooking oil, fishing gear, and animal carcasses.

Part Two of the Regulations deals with the discharge of garbage into the sea, as well as outlines the prohibition against the discharge of garbage, permissible discharge and the additional requirements applicable in special areas.

“Part Three of the Regulations deals with the port State’s control powers, which include inspecting, detaining and taking copies of records of ships in a Jamaican port or at an offshore terminal.

It is important to note that a maritime inspector may detain a ship until any situation that is inconsistent with the operational requirements of these regulations is rectified,” Mr. Vaz said.

“Part Four speaks to the need of the Master to have on board the required documentation for the ships which are to be displayed such as the placards and to maintain a garbage record book.

Having a garbage management plan and record keeping are important requirements,” he added.

The Minister further emphasised that these requirements are intended to ensure the accuracy of entries in the garbage record book and to mandate that such records be preserved for a minimum of two years from the date of the last entry.

“The Master of a fixed or floating platform or ship that does not have on display the placards or any of the required documentation commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to the penalty specified in relation to the offence set out in the Third Schedule,” Mr. Vaz stated.

The First Schedule specifies the complete list of designated special areas. The Second Schedule prescribes the form of the garbage record book. The Third Schedule sets out the offences and penalties under the Regulations.

Mr. Vaz stated that the Regulations establish clear offences and penalties, including fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for a term of up to three months for serious breaches.

The following offences are identified under the Regulations: unlawful discharge of garbage; failure to report the loss of fishing gear; failure to carry required placards, garbage management plans, or record books; failure to make the required entries and making false or misleading records.

“The applicability of the Regulations are Jamaican ships, wherever they operate and, foreign ships while in Jamaican waters, as provided in Regulation Three. The Regulations exclude Jamaican government ships on non-commercial services and Jamaica Defence Force vessels, unless otherwise prescribed by the Minister. It is also stated specifically in Regulation Four that ships of non-Convention States receive no more favourable treatment than Convention State ships,” Mr. Vaz informed.

He added that ships, 12 metres or more in length, and offshore platforms must display placards outlining garbage-discharge requirements.

Mr. Vaz further noted that placards must be displayed in the working language of the ship, and in the case of Jamaican ships, they should be in English.

Opposition Spokesperson on Transport and Mining, Mikael Phillips, said the Opposition had no objections to the Regulations.