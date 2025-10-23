House Approves Second Supplementary Estimates for 2025/26

The Second Supplementary Estimates for the 2025/26 fiscal year was approved in the House of Representatives on October 21.

This followed the deliberations and adoption of the reports of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) and the Standing Finance Committee on the Second Supplementary Estimates after a brief debate by members of the House.

The Jamaica Public Bodies First Supplementary Estimates of Revenues and Expenditure for the year ending March 2026 was also approved by the House.

The Motions to adopt the reports were moved by House Leader and Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, who explained that the adjustments have no material impact on the fiscal Budget and sought to facilitate the realignment of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He explained that the changes result from the recent re-assignment of subjects and departments, agencies and other public bodies following the September 2025 General Elections.

Mr. Green further explained that the Financial Administration and Audit Act requires that a supplementary budget be prepared to adjust the budgetary allocations in respect of the change of entities during a fiscal year.

“I, therefore, table today, on behalf of Minister of Finance and the Public Service, the Central Government’s Second Supplementary Estimates for the fiscal year 2025/26 which will bring the 2025/26 approved estimates of expenditure in line with the recent assignment of subjects and departments, agencies and other public bodies to ensure that essential budgetary resources are approved by Parliament to support the operations of the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) as they now exist,” he said.

“Also being tabled is the first supplementary estimates for the public bodies. The adjustments have no material impact on the fiscal Budget. The MDAs that are giving up subjects reflect a reduction in their approved budgets and the amounts reduced are reflected as increases in the MDAs to which the subjects have been assigned,” he continued.

The supplementary estimates for 2025/2026, among other things, provide for the closure of the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, the renaming of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation as the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development; the renaming of the Ministry of National Security as the Ministry of National Security and Peace; and the Ministry of Justice as the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, with the assignment of responsibility for legal and constitutional affairs.

Among other things, the first supplementary for the Jamaica public bodies estimates of revenue and expenditure for the year ending March 2026 reflects the changes in portfolio responsibilities of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica transferred from the Office of the Prime Minister to the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information; and the National Water Commission transferred to the Ministry of Water, Environment and Climate Change.

Also due to the change of name for some ministries, the overall balance for the self-financing public bodies falling under the portfolio of the former Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport is now reflected under the Ministry of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications.