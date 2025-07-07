House Approves Order to Maintain Levy on Exported Conch

The House of Representatives on July 1 approved the Conch (Export Levy) (Rate of Levy) Order, 2025, and Resolution, to maintain the current levy imposed on each pound of conch exported during the 2025 season.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, reminded the Lower House that the levy, which was imposed last year for the 2024 conch season, was at a rate of US$0.50 cents or its Jamaican equivalent per pound of conch exported.

“It is important to note that Section 11 of the Conch (Export Levy) Act stipulates that any exporter who fails to pay the levy, commits an offence and is liable to summary conviction in the Parish Court,” the Minister said.

Mr. Green added that on May 9, 2025, he made an Order, under the Act, for an exporter to pay a levy at a rate of US$0.50 cents or its Jamaican equivalent to the Veterinary Services Division for each pound of conch exported during the 2025 conch season.

The Conch (Export Levy) Act imposes a duty on the export of conch. It is used, in part, to offset the cost of implementing programmes for monitoring, control, surveillance, and enforcement in relation to Jamaica’s limited conch resources.

The law requires that for each conch season the rate prescribed by the Minister must be approved by Parliament.