House Approves Fourth Supplementary Estimates

The House of Representatives has approved the Fourth Supplementary Estimates for the fiscal year 2025/26, which reflects an increase in government expenditure of $14.36 billion.

The Estimates, approved on February 3, proposes a total expenditure of approximately $1,391,236,935, an increase of the Budget from the third supplementary estimates of $1,376,876,935.

In her remarks, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, said Central Government expenditure estimates are being adjusted to incorporate total incremental expenditure of $14.36 billion, of which $13.4 billion relates to Hurricane Melissa expenditure approved by Cabinet, subsequent to either the preparation of or the approval of the third supplementary in December 2025.

It also accounts for $960 million, which represents an initial payment to Trans Americas Fiber Systems Limited, an amount that is due upon the signing of a letter of intent between the company and the Government of Jamaica to pursue the provision of additional sub-sea fibre capacity.

Mrs. Williams also stated that the changes to the 2025/2026 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, reflect the additional central government budgetary support approved for the Development Bank of Jamaica.

“Additionally, there is an adjustment to the budget of the Ministry of Health and Wellness for $400 million to be utilised under phase one of the Hurricane Melissa Rehabilitation Programme for Public Health, with $300 million for facilities assessment and repair mobilisation, and $100 million for the purchase of fixed assets in the region,” she noted.

Mrs. Williams said the additional $13.4 billion being proposed for regularisation in the fourth supplementary estimates will bring the total sum allocated by Cabinet for pre and post-Hurricane Melissa response and relief activities to $66.76 billion, inclusive of the $24.18-billion loan approved by Cabinet to the Jamaica Public Service Company, to facilitate the speedy restoration of electricity across the island.