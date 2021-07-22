House Approves Emoluments, Terms And Conditions Of Service For Information Commissioner

The House of Representatives on Tuesday (July 20) approved, by Resolution, the emoluments and the terms and conditions of service for the Information Commissioner to be appointed pursuant to the Data Protection Act, 2020.

Piloting the Resolution, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said that in November 2020, the Ministry sought and received the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (MOFPS) for an interim structure, comprising 23 posts, to establish and operationalise the Office of the Information Commissioner.

“In the interim structure for the Office recommended by the MOFPS, the post of the Information Commissioner has been classified at the Executive Management Group, Chief Technical Director (GMG/CTD) level,” he informed.

“Applying the salary scale commensurate with the post recommended by the MOFPS, it is noted that pursuant to the 2017/2021 Revision of Salaries in the Public Sector the basic salary range for the GMG/CTD post level is $5,715,510.00 to $6,793,945.00, with a fixed motor-vehicle allowance at the rate of $1,697,148,” he noted.

The Commissioner is also entitled to 15 working days of vacation leave, 14 calendar days of sick leave and five working days casual leave.

Mr. Vaz told the House that the process for the appointment of an individual as Information Commissioner has been completed pursuant to paragraph 1(1) of Part I of the First Schedule of the Act.

He said that the Ministry has written to the Clerk to the Houses requesting assistance “in constituting the Committee of Parliament, prescribed by paragraphs 4(1) and 4(2) of Part I of the First Schedule of the Act, to determine the remuneration and terms and conditions of service of the officers and staff, to include a Deputy Commissioner, which may be appointed by the Information Commissioner”.

Regarding the Data Protection Regulations, Mr. Vaz said that the Ministry, with the assistance of a consultant, has commenced the preparation of the drafting instructions.

He noted that the Ministry proposes to issue drafting instructions to the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel with a view to completing the drafting of the relevant Notices, Orders or Regulations within the 2021/22 legislative year.