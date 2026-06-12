House Approves Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2026

The House of Representatives has approved the Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2026, which will ensure that Jamaica’s aviation laws effectively support the fulfilment of international obligations and align with current global civil aviation standards and best practices.

Addressing the House on Wednesday, June 10, Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, explained that Jamaica is a Contracting State to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, commonly referred to as the Chicago Convention.

“As such, Jamaica is required to implement and give effect to the Convention and its Annexes, which contain the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” he noted.

As part of its oversight function, ICAO periodically conducts audits of contracting states under its Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) to evaluate how effectively they have established and implemented the SARPs related to aviation safety oversight.

“A USOAP audit is scheduled for Jamaica in 2027, and in preparation, a review of Jamaica’s civil aviation legislation was undertaken to determine the extent to which applicable provisions of the Chicago Convention and the SARPs are reflected in our domestic legal framework,” Mr. Vaz explained.

He noted that the review identified several areas requiring legislative amendments to ensure that Jamaica’s civil aviation laws fully meet international obligations.

“The proposed amendments are intended to enhance Jamaica’s oversight of the aviation industry, support economic growth, and reduce the possibility of any adverse findings by ICAO for failing to apply updated standards in the civil aviation legislative framework,” Mr. Vaz told the House.

He emphasised that the amendment addresses existing legislative gaps and introduces measures to strengthen Jamaica’s aviation safety oversight framework, while enhancing the legal provisions governing aircraft accident and incident investigations.

It also facilitates the implementation of Article 83 of the Chicago Convention, which addresses the transfer of certain functions and duties related to interchange, leased, and chartered aircraft, while supporting the adoption of modern aviation safety management principles.

“[The amendments further] provide the necessary legislative authority for consequential amendments to the Civil Aviation Regulations, 2012 and the Civil Aviation Air Transport Licensing Regulation, 1966, and update the monetary penalties contained in the Act… to ensure that they are proportionate to the seriousness of the offence and support stronger regulatory compliance and enforcement in the interest of aviation and the flying public,” Mr. Vaz stated.