House Approves 180-Day Extension of ZOSOs in Seven Communities

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 17), approved a further 180-day extension of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in seven communities across Jamaica.

They are Denham Town, West Kingston; Norwood and Mount Salem, St. James; Greenwich Town, Parade Gardens and August Town in St. Andrew, and Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, reported that as of Monday (June 16), Jamaica had recorded 307 murders, reflecting a 44.3 per cent decline in homicides.

“These are not just historic statistics on paper. They are Jamaican lives that are saved, lives that are being preserved, and the future of our country being secured,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) advances its crime-fighting strategy, the Government will maintain and expand the ‘clear, hold, and build’ approach to tackling the socio-economic conditions that drive crime and violence in a number of communities.

“In this regard, the Zones of Special Operations have offered the greatest benefit to our most challenged communities. It has been eight years since the first Zone was declared. There can be no denying that these measures have been impactful on our yielding dividends.“The people living within these Zones are now having a sense of hope for the future and the future of their community. We have transformed not only the police force, but we have also transformed communities,” he added.

Dr. Chang said the Government invests approximately $2.13 billion annually in programmes administered by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to support socially challenged communities.

“We will introduce effective social transformation in all the vulnerable communities identified in the Community Renewal Programme; there are just about 105 communities, and we look forward to scaling this up,” he added.

Dr. Chang indicated that the Government’s policy is to strengthen the police force to effectively confront criminal elements, while in the short term it has employed robust legislative measures — such as the ZOSOs — which incorporate strong social investment.

“But, consistent with our policy, we will not only seek the extension but we will be looking at scaling this activity up very soon as we continue into the new financial year, to cover additional communities where we may do hold and build as the principal activity, since the police [are] now clearly on top of the criminal gangs that used to torture our society,” the Minister said.