Hopewell Health Centre Adopted By Tryall Fund

The Hopewell Health Centre in Hanover, on Friday (August 8) became the 58th facility to be adopted under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ (MOHW) Adopt-a-Clinic programme.

The health centre was adopted by Tryall Fund and marked a milestone in the Government’s efforts to enhance primary healthcare through partnerships with private and philanthropic entities.

In his remarks at the event, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Errol Greene, pointed out that the programme has so far secured $229 million in commitments from private and corporate donors.

This, he said, include contributions from the diaspora facilitated by the National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation.

“Hopewell Health Centre is now a beneficiary thanks to the benevolent work of the renowned Tryall Fund, which continues to make significant investments towards national development,” Mr. Greene stated.

“Today is a good example of the tremendous success that is unfolding across the public health sector, as vital partnerships continue in support of health infrastructure upgrades,” he added.

Mr. Greene also stated that rural communities served by health centres and community hospitals, remain a top priority in the Ministry’s upgrade strategy.

The Permanent Secretary indicated that over the past five years, the Government, through the regional health authorities, has invested $3.88 billion to upgrade primary care facilities.

He informed that this investment has benefited 138 facilities across the four health regions, with the aim of delivering more accessible, integrated and patient-centred care to the people of Jamaica.

“This is an addition to the investments made through the Health System Strengthening Programme (HSSP) and the Operation Refresh initiative that has seen more than $100 million come into similar facilities in the last financial year alone,” Mr. Greene explained.

For his part, Regional Director, Western Regional Health Authority, St. Andrade Sinclair, praised the collaborative efforts behind the programme.

He noted the critical contributions of corporate and non-governmental partners to the sector over the years.

Mr. Andrade commended the Tryall Fund for its leadership and generosity, noting that the entity’s action serves as a model for other organizations to follow in contributing to Jamaica’s healthcare system.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Tryall Fund, Nanci Kraus, said the organization is honoured to be joining the Adopt-a-Clinic programme, through the adoption of the Hopewell Health Centre.

She explained that the Tryall Fund, which was established in the early 1960s, has maintained a steadfast mission to support projects in health and education across Hanover and Jamaica, by extension.

“We recognize the vital role of accessible primary health care and are committed to expanding services at the clinic. We are excited about the future of this initiative, and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the health and wellness of Hanover,” Mrs. Kraus underscored.