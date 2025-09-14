Hope Gardens Came Alive for Caribbean Wellness Day

Hope Gardens in St. Andrew was a hub of activity on Saturday (Sept. 13) as persons turned out to participate in a series of activities in observance of Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) 2025.

Under the theme: “Engage, Empower, Elevate,’ the day’s events, organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, got underway at 6:30 am with a 3K fun run/walk, which took participants through the scenic Hope Gardens and Zoo.

The run/walk set the tone for a day of positive spirit and high energy focused on health and wellness.

Corporate teams and members of the general public participated in an obstacle challenge course designed to promote teamwork and physical fitness.

Persons enjoyed a wellness village, and healthy eating demonstrations by a professional chef, which included meal samples.

The wellness day also included free health screenings with blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) tests, massage therapy sessions, and a Chill and Chat Zone hosted by the Ministry’s Mental Health Unit and the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), with interactive sessions focused on mental well-being.

Speaking with JIS News, Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry, Takese Foga, said that CWD is geared at promoting healthy lifestyle practices and raising awareness about the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

She noted that the day, which was first observed in 2008 following a 2007 agreement by CARICOM Heads of Government, continues to serve as a vital reminder of the urgent need to address the burden of NCDs across the region. “This day was designated to increase public awareness about non-communicable diseases, their risk factors, and the various ways we can prevent and manage them,” she pointed out.

“It’s not just about education, but also about engaging people in fun, interactive and sustainable health practices”, the Health Promotion and Education Director added.

She told JIS News that the annual observance serves as an opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships with schools, workplaces, and communities.

“We want to remind everyone, wherever they are, to prioritise healthy lifestyle practices. It could be walking, eating better, managing stress, or simply checking in on your physical and mental health”, she pointed out.

Ms. Foga emphasised that CWD is not a one-off activity, but a reminder to live well every day.

“This is a day for everyone – the elderly, for the youth, for families and professionals. Let’s make wellness a part of our routine, not just something we talk about once a year,” Ms. Foga urged.

Activities to mark CWD were also held at the Harmony Beach Park in St. James, with other events to take place across the island in the following days.