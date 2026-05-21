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Hon. Mavis Gilmour Centenarian Honour Established

By: Chris Patterson, May 21, 2026
Social Security
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Hon. Mavis Gilmour Centenarian Honour Established
Photo: Adrian Walker
Former Minister of Education and dedicated public servant, Hon. Dr. Mavis Gilmour.

The Full Story

The Government has established the Hon. Mavis Gilmour Centenarian Honour to recognise the oldest Jamaican every year.

It is named after former Minister of Social Security and Consumer Affairs (1988-1989), and dedicated public servant, Hon. Dr. Mavis Gilmour, who celebrated her 100th birthday on April 13.

Dr. Gilmour, who hails from St. Elizabeth, also made history by becoming the first woman surgeon in the Caribbean.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who announced the honour during his 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 19, said it is part of efforts to recognise the legacy and contributions of the country’s oldest citizens.

He said that senior citizens comprise approximately 14 per cent of the population, noting that the number is growing.

There are 423 registered centenarians across the island.

Last Updated: May 21, 2026