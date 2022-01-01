National Security Minister, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (second left) and wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (second right) is given a description of the capabilities of Her Majesty’s Jamaican Ship (HMJS) Alexander Bustamante by Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Senior Grade Lt (sg) Marlon Marcos McHugh. Also pictured are Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Courtney Williams (left) and Chief of Defence Staff, JDF, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade. The occasion was the naming and commissioning ceremony of the HMJS Alexander Bustamante. It was held at HMJS CAGWAY, Port Royal on Thursday (December 30). It is the latest addition to the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) fleet. It will deploy as part of the 2nd District JDF CG fleet. It arrived at HMJS CAGWAY on August 5, 2021. The ceremony also featured the naming of the HMJS Samuel Sharpe and HMJS George William Gordon. Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson

