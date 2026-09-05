Homeownership Transformational for Families – PM Holness

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the provision of proper housing is critical to transforming the lives of Jamaican families, particularly vulnerable and low-income households.

He was speaking on Friday (Sept. 4), at the handover of a two-bedroom unit under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) to beneficiary Erica Peddie in New Forest, Manchester.

Dr. Holness said he was pleased to witness the fulfilment of Miss Peddie’s long-held dream of having a home that she can call her own and share with her five children.

“A house is a transformational thing for any family, and I am certain that your life will be transformed,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government views adequate housing as “a fundamental entitlement of every Jamaican”, pointing to assistance provided through the National Housing Trust (NHT), including mortgage support to help reduce the overall cost of purchasing homes on the open market, as well as housing developments undertaken by the NHT and the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ).

Dr. Holness noted that the NSHP represents another important intervention, particularly for persons who have access to land but require assistance to construct suitable homes for their families.

He said that consideration is being given to a programme that could assist communities with regularisation, including helping residents to obtain land titles or identifying alternative sites for relocation.

“We have started this process. We are examining how that can be done in a systematic way, similar to what we are doing here with the New Social Housing Programme, where every week, we are handing over housing solutions to a family that is in need,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Holness, in outlining the responsibilities attached to the NSHP, noted that they include maintaining the house in the condition in which it was received, seeking approval before making structural modifications, and ensuring that all electricity and water connections are legal.

The Prime Minister reminded Miss Peddie that the house is intended for her residence, and it should not be rented to another person.

He encouraged her to remain an upstanding citizen and to be an ambassador for good in her community.

Established in 2018 as the housing component of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the NSHP provides safe, sustainable, and high-quality homes to vulnerable and low-income families.