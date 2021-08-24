Homeless Will Be Fed On No Movement Days

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Delroy Williams says the feeding programme for the homeless will not be affected during the seven no movement days.

Speaking at a housing development ceremony for the community of Belrock in St. Andrew, on Friday (August 20), Mayor Williams said several groups have expressed concerns for persons who rely on the programme, but he said that it will continue as normal.

“Rest assured that the feeding programme for the homeless will be in full swing over the period of the lockdown…it will continue in a very organised and structured way, in keeping with the orders,” the Mayor told his audience.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness announced on Thursday, several adjustments to the curfew hours, the no movement days and limits to gathering, as well as other measures to curb the spike in the in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on the island.

The no movement days are: Sunday, August 22; Monday, August 23; Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

Senator Williams also reported that on Thursday, a vaccination programme was done for the homeless at two locations in downtown Kingston, where 60 persons took the injection. “If required, we will do another exercise,” he stated.

In appealing to the general public to get themselves vaccinated, he noted that most of the councillors at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, are “fully vaccinated”.

“From the Municipal Corporation we encourage vaccination. I have been fully vaccinated from the get-go. It is part of getting our country back on track,” Mayor Williams said.