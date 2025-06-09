Holland To Bounty Hall Road Opens After $144-Million Rehabilitation

The newly rehabilitated Holland to Bounty Hall Road was officially opened on Friday (June 6), providing an essential transportation link for residents, farmers, and businesses.

Work on the 2.2-kilometre stretch was completed at a cost of $144.7 million under the National Works Agency (NWA) Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme and involved drain cleaning, culvert installation, kerb and channel drains and asphalting.

The Holland to Bounty Hall Road is the second phase of the three-segment, 20-kilometre Falmouth to Springvale Road Rehabilitation Project.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, who opened the road, emphasised the Government’s dedication to addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges in northern Trelawny.

He noted that with more than 700 kilometres of roads, the constituency has the highest road density in Jamaica.

“The roads in this constituency serve as vital arteries connecting communities, schools, churches, and new housing developments. They are the lifeblood of growth and investment,” he said.

Minister Morgan said that the improved roads are more than mere infrastructure; they are catalysts for economic activity and community upliftment.

“Roads open up communities for investment and development. They enable trucks with aggregate, hardware and construction materials to reach these areas, paving the way for increased economic activity and better quality of life for more than 15,000 residents. This is the essence of good governance – delivering tangible benefits to our people,” he affirmed.

Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, Tova Hamilton, in her remarks, said that “farmers, taxi operators and residents are all very pleased with this development. While it is not yet complete, this is a significant step forward in our phased approach to rebuilding and improving our roads”.

She noted that the third phase of the project, the Bounty Hall to Wakefield section, is part of the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

During the visit, the Minister also toured the Duncans to Long Pond corridor, which was rehabilitated at a cost of $20 million under the Maintenance of Secondary Roads Programme, and the Wakefield to Friendship and Martha Brae to Kinloss roadways have been patched and maintained under the Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) programme.