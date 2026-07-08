Holland High Key Club Supports Elderly with Essential Donations

Student Key Club members at Holland High School in Trelawny are making a meaningful difference in the lives of elderly residents at Casa De Amor Nursing Home in Greenwood, St. James, through the donation of essential supplies.

The provisions, presented recently, included food items, adult diapers, toiletries, bedding, and medical supplies – a gesture that reflects the club’s strong commitment to community service and its support for vulnerable members of society.

The items were purchased using proceeds from a football fundraising event hosted by the club.

Youth Club Advisor and Acting Grade Supervisor at Holland High, Daniesha Onfroy, told JIS News that the initiative was inspired by the club’s motto, ‘Caring as A Way of Life’, after members recognised the limited family support available to many elderly residents in nursing homes.

“It was brought to my attention that many elderly persons living in nursing homes are often abandoned, or they just lack the family support and care they deserve. Learning about this… deeply impacted us. As a result, we decided that the most meaningful way to give back to the community would be to donate the items raised from this charity initiative,” she explained.

Nursing Home Supervisor, Ashanti Osbourne, welcomed the gesture, noting that the donated supplies would help meet some of the facility’s ongoing needs while easing the financial burden of caring for the residents.

“We have less fortunate persons who are not able to maintain their daily needs, such as diapers and snacks. So with contributions like these, we are very grateful, because it eases the pressure on us in finding some of these items,” she said, commending the effort by the young people to extend a helping hand to members of the elderly community.

Club President, Leon Anderson, described the initiative as one of the most rewarding experiences of his tenure.

“I’ve seen how service brings people together. It was different… the energy was different. We were competing hard, but we were also reminded why we were there – to raise support for our cause. It shows me how teamwork [feels] different when the goal is bigger than yourself,” he said.

Meanwhile, student volunteer Nkasha Benain highlighted the broader impact of youth-led initiatives, noting that charitable acts can inspire others while helping to cultivate future leaders.

“It brings attention, energy and company to people who often feel forgotten. When young people lead, it also inspires other youth to get involved in their community. So, it’s important because it helps residents now and it builds leaders for the future,” she said.