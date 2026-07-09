Holland Bamboo in St. Elizabeth to Be Pedestrianised for Eco-Tourism

Plans are under way to pedestrianise Holland Bamboo in St. Elizabeth and transform the scenic location into an ecotourism destination as part of the Government’s broader initiative to preserve and enhance Jamaica’s natural attractions.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, disclosed that a proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, seeking nearly $500 million in funding to undertake a comprehensive revitalisation of the attraction.

He made the announcement while delivering the keynote address during the handover and reopening ceremony for the historic Castleton Botanical Gardens in St. Mary on July 1.

A key component of the plan is the creation of an alternative roadway to divert vehicular traffic away from the bamboo corridor, enabling the area to be pedestrianised and fully enjoyed by visitors.

“[We’re] looking at partnering with other entities to take the traffic off the road to Holland Bamboo, and develop an alternative drive, so that we can transform Holland Bamboo into what it truly is – a scenic location where people can come, walk, take the pictures, [enjoy refreshing] coconut water, and [experience] the beauty of Jamaica,” Mr. Green said.

He further advised that the revitalisation effort would include expanding nurseries, planting new bamboo, and installing an irrigation system.

The Minister noted that the initiative forms part of a wider programme to upgrade green spaces across the island, including the Bath Botanical Gardens in St. Thomas and the Cinchona Botanical Gardens in St. Andrew.

Mr. Green noted that although Holland Bamboo sustained extensive damage during the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and Hurricane Melissa in 2025, the area has demonstrated remarkable resilience.

“When you drive through it today, you will be amazed that it [endured the] last two hurricanes but we’re not leaving it to chance,” the Minister added.