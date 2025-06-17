Holistic Care for the Elderly

As the elderly population in the country grows, emphasis is being placed on the holistic care of these persons.

So important is this focus, a Special Select Committee of the Senate is reviewing a Private Member’s Motion on a proposal for an Elderly Care and Protection Act.

Consultant Psychiatrist, Senator Dr. Saphire Longmore, and a member of the Committee, said modern legislation must reflect the evolving health needs of the population.

“A significant reflection of our society’s success is how we care for our most vulnerable. When it comes on to healthcare, sometimes our legislation is a little bit behind what the health needs are. We’re reminded of the need to emphasise the care for the elderly. The physical, social, financial and spiritual health; when you take care of all of those, the mental health becomes best … in that very specific age group,” the Government Senator said.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, Dr. Longmore said that while medical treatment is a vital component of care for the elderly, it is just one part of a broader picture.

The holistic approach recognises the importance of physical, social, spiritual and financial well-being, she added.

She said older persons are often in a reflective stage of life, contemplating their legacy and assessing whether they are experiencing growth or stagnation.

As such, mental wellness can be influenced by their physical surroundings, social interactions, and sense of purpose.

“The preparation for ageing is critical, and that preparation should happen holistically. Their social health, their interactions with their families – how do we ensure that this is provided for? How do we ensure that their ancestry is known to their younger generations?” she questioned.

“The way that I reflect on it is if you have a tree and you want to get good fruits, you have to see to the proper care of its roots. As always, when it comes to health issues and the care for a population at any age, the holistic approach is what I emphasise. I take my role to bring that holistic healthcare voice, to this legislative process, very seriously,” Senator Longmore said.

Other Committee members include Chairman, Senator Sherene Golding Campbell, Senator Charles Sinclair, Senator Kavan Gayle, Senator Professor Floyd Morris, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns and Senator Gabriela Morris.

The Motion by Senator Morris was approved by the Senate on October 25, 2024.