Historic USS Nimitz Visit Positions Jamaica As A Potential Global Logistics Powerhouse

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says the docking of the USS Nimitz at Kingston Harbour underscores Jamaica’s potential to serve as a major global logistics hub.

The milestone aligns with an ongoing government project strategically designed to position Jamaica as the fourth node in the global logistics network.

Speaking during Wednesday’s (June 3) post Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Senator Johnson Smith expressed pride in Jamaica’s hosting of one of the largest vessels in the world.

“We are very proud to be able to accommodate them in Kingston Harbour, demonstrating the actual capacity of the seventh largest natural harbour in the world,” she said.

“There are countries where [the USS Nimitz] would have wanted to go portside, but could not because they cannot be accommodated. This is actually something that countries were very surprised about… to recognise that Jamaica can receive Post-Panamax-size vessels,” the Minister added.

The 51 year old United States Navy aircraft carrier measures 1,092 feet in length, 244 feet in width, and rises to the height of a 23 storey building.

Often described as a ‘floating city’, it is equipped with all necessary amenities for both professional and personal use, supporting a crew of approximately 4,000 servicemen and women.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that, as home to the world’s seventh largest natural harbour, Jamaica is well positioned to secure significant economic and strategic opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Minister indicated that the USS Nimitz’s historic visit to Jamaica forms part of its Southern Seas 2026 Goodwill Tour, which includes port calls across the Latin American and Caribbean region.

“It is the 11th iteration of their established maritime cooperation deployment that has been running since 2007. This event is not a sudden or a standalone event; it is a scheduled engagement within a long-standing programme. We were advised of the planned visit earlier in the year,” Senator Johnson Smith explained.

During the goodwill visit, crew members will collaborate with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) on community activities and conduct vessel tours for institutions such as the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Kingston College, and Wolmer’s High School.

The USS Nimitz arrived in Jamaica on June 1 and is scheduled to depart on June 5.