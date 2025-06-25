Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says there is a historic shift in crime and violence in Jamaica.

“For the first time in over two and a half decades, the data tells a story of unprecedented gains in the parameters of public safety and security. The records reflect the lowest monthly murder count in 25 years, with 45 murders recorded in April 2025,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister was closing the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 24).

Dr. Chang informed that this current quarter (from April to June 2025), with just under a week to go, is on track to record the lowest quarterly murder figure since structured, disaggregated data began to be collected by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) approximately 25 years ago, beating the previous record of 188 murders, which was recorded in the first quarter of this year.

“Based on current projections, Jamaica is expected to close this year with a murder rate of approximately 24 per 100,000 inhabitants. This would represent the lowest rate since 1991. To put this in perspective, it means that more than half of the population, persons 34 years old and younger are now living in a Jamaica that is safer than at any other time in their lifetime,” he said.

Since the start of the year up to June 21, a total of 738 firearms were seized, marking an 81 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2024.

In addition, 39,776 rounds of ammunition have been recovered, so far, this year, which is about seven times the number recovered for the similar period in 2024.

“Murders are down, major crimes are down, gang activity is on the decline, and illegal firearms are being seized at record levels. These are not abstract statistics – these are lives saved, communities stabilised, and families preserved. This is no coincidence. This is the result of deliberate planning, strategic investments, and great leadership. This is evidence that Plan Secure Jamaica is working,” Dr. Chang said.