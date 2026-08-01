His Excellency President Mahama and Vice-Chancellor Beckles to Engage in Special High-Level Reparation Dialogue at The UWI

The UWI Regional Headquarters, Jamaica. Friday, July 31, 2026—The University of the West Indies (The UWI), in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, will host a landmark high-level dialogue on reparation featuring His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, during his official visit to Jamaica.

The Special High-Level Reparation Dialogue takes place on Monday, August 3, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. (Jamaica) at the Eon Nigel Harris Council Room at The UWI Regional Headquarters, Jamaica and will be broadcast live via UWItv, extending its reach across the region and globally.

The dialogue between His Excellency President Mahama and Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, comes against the backdrop of the President’s official visit to Jamaica, at the invitation of the Government. It is both timely and symbolic, reflecting the growing global momentum around reparatory justice and reaffirms The UWI’s role as a thought leader in the Caribbean and a convenor of critical conversations that inform regional and global policy debates.

Vice-Chancellor Beckles will engage President Mahama in a focused exchange connecting historical truth with contemporary policy discourse. The discussion will examine the evolving reparations agenda, the responsibilities of states, and the role of institutions in advancing justice and equity.

The programme will include opening remarks from Professor Sonjah Stanley Niaah, Director of the Centre for Reparation Research at The UWI, remarks from His Excellency President Mahama and the Vice Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and a question-and-answer session engaging members of the audience. A representative of Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will deliver closing remarks, underscoring the national and regional significance of the dialogue.

Members of the media and the general public are invited to tune in to the live broadcast of this significant event, which will be streamed via UWItv on www.uwitv.global, UWItv’s Facebook page and UWItv’s dedicated Flow Channels.

NOTE TO LOCAL MEDIA

Accreditation is mandatory for all media personnel covering the event.

for all media personnel covering the event. Media personnel are expected to adhere to the directives of the media marshals and police.

Applications must be completed in full and submitted by 12:00 P.M. on Friday, July 31, 2026 using the following link https://jis.gov.jm/media-accreditation-application-form/ or by visiting www.jis.gov.jm and clicking the banner on the homepage.

using the following link https://jis.gov.jm/media-accreditation-application-form/ www.jis.gov.jm and clicking the banner on the homepage. All media personnel must present their work ID and accreditation pass to cover the event.

to cover the event. Passes can be collected at the Jamaica Information Service office, located at 58A Half Way Tree Road, by 4:00 P.M. on Friday, July 31, 2026

For further information, please contact the University Marketing and Communications Office via email at unimarkcom@uwi.edu