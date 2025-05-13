High Schools Get 10,000 Computers

A total of 10,000 computers have been distributed to high schools to support technology integration.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, made the announcement during a statement to the Senate on May 9.

“Another 10,000 devices are being distributed to create ICT information and communications technology) labs at the primary level, and over 200 smart boards have been distributed to our schools to include our special education institutions by eLearning Jamaica,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

Additionally, all teachers have a laptop assigned to them to enable ICT integration.

The Minister further stated that with the kind assistance of the Digicel Foundation, 21 fully equipped STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Smart Labs have been established at the primary level.

“For the new fiscal year, $108 million has been allocated to provide audiovisual equipment at the secondary level,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

Meanwhile, $400 million has been invested in TVET (technical and vocational education and training) programmes to include upgrading of 50 labs and the establishment of five exemplary labs across the secondary schools.

For the 2025/26 fiscal year, approximately $800 million will be invested to support the delivery of TVET programmes to include lab upgrades and the establishment of future skills and technology labs in the technical high schools.