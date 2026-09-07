High-School Students Invited to Take Part in‘Love Your Eyes’ Competition

The Jamaica Society for the Blind (JSB) is inviting high-school students across the island to lend their voices to the cause of vision health, through the World Sight Day 2026 High Schoolers ‘Love Your Eyes’ Competition.

The initiative, which is being staged under the theme, ‘Love Your Eyes, Early Detection Saves Sight’, requires students to create original songs or dub poetry pieces that inspire Jamaicans to protect their vision by embracing regular eye examinations, recognising early signs of eye disease, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits that preserve sight.

Entries are now being accepted for the competition, which is designed to engage young people in creative advocacy, while reinforcing the importance of early detection in preventing blindness.

Chairman of the JSB’s Public Awareness Committee, Dr. Shanea Bailey, told JIS News that all Jamaican high-school students are eligible to participate, with the exception of previous first place winners of the JSB’s Love Your Eyes Competition.

She pointed out that entries must be submitted individually, and performances are required to be original, reflect the theme, and not exceed three minutes in length.

Students may enter in one of two categories, original song or original dub poetry, and should record their performance, upload it to their TikTok account, tag the JSB’s official page @jasocietyfortheblind, and use the designated hashtags #worldsightday, #eyehealth, and #loveyoureyes.

Judging will be based on the number of valid likes received on TikTok, with the entries garnering the highest engagement declared winners.

Attractive prizes are being offered courtesy of sponsors Royal Computers, Fontana Pharmacy, and the Kiwanis Club of Eastern St. Andrew.

The winner will receive a Blackview Tablet, a Fontana Pharmacy gift card, and a trophy; second place will be awarded an HP Deskjet all in One Printer, a gift card, and a trophy; while third place will secure an Argom Bluetooth Headset, a gift card, and a trophy.

In addition to the prizes, the top three will be featured across JSB’s social media platforms and will perform their winning pieces live at the World Sight Day Health Fair on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The deadline for entries is Monday, September 28, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., and winners will be announced on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

Dr. Bailey is encouraging schools islandwide to participate actively, noting that the competition offers students a meaningful opportunity to combine creativity with advocacy in promoting healthy vision.

For further information, persons may contact the JSB at 876 927 6757/ 876 927 6759, or Dr. Bailey at 876 829 0961.