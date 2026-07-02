High-School Graduates Urged to Explore Options at HEART/NSTA Trust

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Marlon Morgan, has urged graduating high-school students to explore options for technical and vocational training as they plan for the next step of their educational journey.

“As you get into your summer holidays, I want you… to think carefully about the decisions you are about to make in relation to your next endeavour. At the available HEART/NSTA Trust, for example, we have a free programme of study up to the degree level, insofar as level-five certification,” Senator Morgan said.

He was bringing greetings on behalf of the Ministry, at the school-leaving ceremony for Gaynstead High School, held at the Shortwood Teachers’ College in Kingston, on Wednesday (July 1).

Senator Morgan pointed out that there are some households that may not be able to afford fees for universities and other places of higher learning.

He emphasised that skills training and certification provide another option for those students to continue their development and later have prospects in the job market.

Senator Morgan pointed out that there are free tertiary-level training opportunities available through the HEART/NSTA Trust.

“Go and register at the HEART/NSTA Trust so that you can access at no cost to you, basically, a programme of training that could take you up to level five, free of cost, which is the same as a first degree… . That has been made available to you through your Government and through the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information,” he detailed.

Meanwhile, noting recent advances and breakthroughs in technology that have narrowed disparities between nations, Mr. Morgan urged the graduates to use the opportunities and the possibilities that are within their reach to make the best of themselves.

“I’m talking about such things as artificial intelligence (AI). I’m talking about new media, avenues that you can use to learn, acquire knowledge, acquire skills, and go on to lead successful lives,” he urged.

The Senator emphasised that the students are now living in a world where based on information access and advances in technology, they can compete with their peers globally.

He added that they can “blaze a trail and lead successful lives, whether in digital animation, graphics, robotics, content creation, creative industries…you name it, the possibilities are endless”.