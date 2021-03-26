High-School Graduates Certified In Hospitality And Tourism Management

The first cohort of students who participated in the Hospitality and Tourism Management Programme (HTMP) have completed their course of study.

The initiative, which enables students to receive certification from the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) and an Associate Degree in Customer Service, was rolled out in select high schools in September 2018.

It was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI).

Speaking at a recent Lecture Series hosted by the JCTI, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said those graduates are now “ready to take up entry-level jobs in tourism”.

“We believe that these young people, from all across the country, will help to boost the sector’s competitiveness in the post-COVID-19 era,” he stated.

The Minister also indicated that the JCTI continues to provide opportunities for persons working within the tourism sector.

“Starting in April, JCTI will be offering, mostly free of charge, four AHLEI courses online,” he said.

The courses to be offered include Certified Hospitality Supervisor/Certified Spa Supervisor, Customer Service Gold, Certified Restaurant Server and ServSafe.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the JCTI is also offering several middle management certification programmes, including Certified Food and Beverage Executive, Certified Hospitality Housekeeping Executive, Certified Hospitality Trainer and Certified Hotel Concierge.

The JCTI is a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). It was developed to facilitate the certification and licensure of employees, as well as support innovation within the tourism sector.

The Institute works closely with a number of local and international partners to ensure that Jamaicans receive internationally benchmarked certification.