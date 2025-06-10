High-quality Dairy Cows to Be Imported

Jamaica’s dairy industry is set for a major boost as 250 high-quality dairy cows are to be imported this year, through the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB) Livestock Improvement Programme.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Orville Palmer, made the disclosure at the World Milk Day ceremony at Brown’s Town Primary School in St. Ann, on Friday, June 6.

Mr. Palmer emphasised that this strategy is central to improving the genetics of the local herd.

“In fact, this programme has already started with the evaluation of the Jamaica Hope cattle,” he noted.

“The JDDB will also embark on a dedicated programme to enhance our indigenous breed, including the Jamaica Hope, Jamaica black, Jamaica red, and the Jamaican Brahman,” Mr. Palmer added.

He indicated that to support these genetic improvement efforts, the Ministry has invested approximately $35 million in equipping the artificial-insemination laboratory at Bodles Agricultural Research Station in St. Catherine.

Mr. Palmer pointed out that the initiative comes at a crucial time for Jamaica’s dairy sector.

Last year, the country produced just under 10 million litres of cow’s milk and an additional 12,000 litres of goat’s milk.

Mr. Palmer said that the Ministry, through the JDDB, is now on a mission to significantly increase production to reduce imports, while strengthening local dairy farmers and creating new employment opportunities.

“We have initiatives that are geared towards supporting our farmers. These initiatives include the Equipment Lease Programme that has already benefited several farmers by offering over 30 pieces of equipment, including hay harvesters and more,” Mr. Palmer outlined.

“Similarly, we’ve been partnering with key organisations to provide training in value-added production, a crucial step in transitioning our dairy industry towards a more profitable, sustainable and efficient industry,” he added.

The Ministry is also launching parish-to-parish farming training sessions focused on basic working practices and hygiene standards, Mr. Palmer said.

In the meantime, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board, Devon Sayers, reiterated the Board’s commitment to redeveloping the dairy sector.

He cited the challenges that have affected the industry, particularly the severe downturn of the 1990s, but praised local dairy farmers for their determination to persevere.

“The Jamaica dairy farmers stay committed to the choice. They choose to become farmers, and they stand with us in producing nutritious milk for everybody in the country. The Jamaican diary producer makes some of the best dairy products in the world,” Mr. Sayers said.

The World Milk Day ceremony was attended by students from basic, primary and secondary schools from across St. Ann, as well as several entities, such as Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Lasco, Tastee, and Serge Island Dairies Limited.