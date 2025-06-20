High Commission of India Hosts Activity in Observance of International Yoga Day

The High Commission of India (HCI) is hosting a yoga activity on Saturday, June 21, at the Annual Lawns of the Hope Royal Botanical Gardens, 227 Old Hope Road, Kingston, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Yoga is an ancient practice originating in India, which involves physical postures, deep breathing, concentration and meditation.

The event is part of a global celebration to mark the 11th anniversary of International Yoga Day, which is being observed under the theme ‘Yoga for one Earth, One Health’.

Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Mayank Joshi, told JIS News that the activity will include a 45-minute session of yoga postures suitable for both children and adults.

Participants are being encouraged to wear light, comfortable clothing. A limited number of Yoga T-shirts and mats will be provided for early attendees who do not bring their own.

“It is going to be a good evening. We are also planning to include Jamaican drumming to open the event, after which our yoga instructors will lead the sessions,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that more than three hundred people are expected to join the event, which is open for all to attend. He said that government officials and Ministers of Government have also been invited to join the event.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner is inviting yoga teachers and practitioners to join an informal yoga network, recently launched by the HCI. He said that the network aims to promote yoga practice throughout the country and is open to all interested teachers.

“We have more than 25 yoga teachers from Kingston alone, but this is open to other yoga teachers across Jamaica to join,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that teachers interested in joining the network can register by writing to the High Commission of India to have their names added to a contact list for updates.

According to the High Commissioner, the plan is to have a global yoga union involving all the teachers around the world to organise yoga events.

Explaining the benefits of yoga, he said it is more than physical activity and also promotes ethical discipline, mindfulness, and overall well-being.

“Yoga has proven to be a technique which brings both health and well-being. It brings discipline. It reduces anxiety and keeps your body and mind fit. It has therapeutic benefits for both the mind and body,” he said.