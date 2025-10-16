HFJ Launches Media Campaign Highlighting Importance of School Nutrition Policy Implementation

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) has launched a mass media campaign underscoring the importance of timely implementation of the Government’s proposed National School Nutrition Policy.

The campaign is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness; Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information; United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CIAHR); Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ); Jamaica Youth Advocacy Network (JYAN), and Paediatric Association of Jamaica (PAJ), among other partners.

Speaking during the recent launch at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, HFJ Executive Director, Deborah Chen, cited findings from the 2017 Global School-Based Student Health Survey, which revealed that more than 23 per cent of Jamaican adolescents, aged 13 to 17, are overweight or obese.

She noted that 77.3 per cent of deaths in Jamaica are caused by non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as heart disease, diabetes and stroke – conditions that often begin with poor nutrition in childhood.

“Many of the foods and drinks commonly available in and around our schools are high in sugar, sodium, saturated fats and refined carbohydrates, contributing to unhealthy diets and increased risk of obesity, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases,” Mrs. Chen added.

The Executive Director said the trends underscore the urgent need to implement the policy as a public health imperative – one that fosters healthier school environments and places children on a path to lifelong well-being.

In her remarks, UNICEF Jamaica Country Representative Olga Isaza reaffirmed that the Convention on the Rights of the Child enshrines every child’s right to access nutritious, safe, and sufficient food.

She shared that the UNICEF 2025 Child Nutrition Report warns that, for the first time globally, childhood obesity has surpassed underweight – driven by food environments flooded with ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks.

Mrs. Isaza noted that while Jamaica has made some gains in protecting and fulfilling children’s rights under the Convention, youngsters are still vulnerable to the impacts of unhealthy food environments.

“Jamaica’s schools offer a powerful opportunity to reverse these trends. With most students eating lunch from school sources, schools can model healthy eating and reshape habits for life,” she stated.

The media campaign has been fully endorsed by the Paediatric Association of Jamaica.

“This campaign could not be more timely or more urgent. Across Jamaica, our children are immersed in an environment where ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and sedentary lifestyle have become the default, and the result is unmistakable,” said President, Dr. Ludrick Morris.

He emphasised that the cost of inaction is measured not only in healthcare dollars but in lost potential, diminished vitality, and compromised futures.

The campaign is being broadcast across television and radio, featured in newspapers, and promoted through social media and outdoor advertising.

Jamaicans are encouraged to share messages about the campaign on social media using #TheTimeIsNow, #OutOfOurSchools and #ProtectOurChildren.