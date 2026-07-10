HFJ Celebrates 55 Years with Islandwide Community Health Outreach

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is expanding access to cardiovascular health services through a series of community health centre visits across the island during July.

The outreach programme is being undertaken as the HFJ continues activities marking its 55th anniversary of promoting heart health and preventing cardiovascular disease among Jamaicans.

The month-long initiative reflects the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to bringing preventive healthcare directly into communities, making it easier for persons to access screenings, receive health education and take proactive steps towards protecting their heart health.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Executive Director of the HFJ, Deborah Chen, urged Jamaicans to consider their heart health and take advantage of the initiative by learning their cardiovascular risk factors and seeking early intervention where necessary.

“The Heart Foundation of Jamaica would like to encourage persons to make use of the opportunity to get screened when the HFJ team comes to their community. It is very important that we ‘Know Our Numbers’. Early detection of a risk factor for heart disease can save your life. Come and get your heart checked,” Mrs. Chen said.

The Executive Director noted that many risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol, often develop without obvious symptoms, making regular screening one of the most effective ways to detect and manage these conditions before serious complications arise.

Throughout July, members of the HFJ team will be stationed at selected health centres from 9:00 a.m., where they will provide heart-health education and information on reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease through healthy lifestyle choices.

Persons attending the outreach events will also be able to access discounted electrocardiogram (ECG) and HbA1c tests (to detect diabetes) using their National Health Fund (NHF) cards. A doctor’s referral is required for ECG services.

The community outreach schedule for the rest of the month is as follows – July 15, Norman Gardens and Maxfield Park Health Centres; July 20, Edna Manley Health Centre (Grants Pen Road); July 22, Guys Hill Health Centre and July 23, Waterford Health Centre.

Mrs. Chen pointed out that for 55 years, the HFJ has been at the forefront of the fight against heart disease through public education, screening programmes, advocacy and health promotion initiatives.

She highlighted that the anniversary theme underscores a legacy of service while reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to improving the heart health of every Jamaican through prevention, early detection and healthier living.

The Foundation continues to remind Jamaicans that knowing their blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels and body mass index can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.