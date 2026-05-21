Help for Young Farmers In St. Ann

A partnership between renowned Japanese sound system Mighty Crown and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs is helping young farmers in St. Ann recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, through the donation of agricultural supplies.

Some 21 young farmers and 40 members of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs in the parish received farming supplies valued at $1 million during a handover ceremony, held at the Social Development Commission (SDC) Parish Office in Brown’s Town, on Thursday, May 14.

Parish Manager for the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, St. Ann branch, Tedroy Gordon, told JIS News that the donation included crop and livestock inputs aimed at helping youth farmers rebuild their small agricultural enterprises. The supplies included seeds, livestock items and other farming materials.

Another Japanese non-profit organisation, LINK UP JAJA, also played a critical role in fostering the collaboration, he said.

“Also, Mighty Crown and LINK UP JAJA have also pledged $2.3 million towards a back-to-school initiative that they will be undertaking in St. Ann, St. James, Westmoreland and St. Elizabeth,” Mr. Gordon explained.

“So, this is a big, big deal for the 4-H Clubs, and a big partnership with 4-H and LINK UP JAJA and Mighty Crown,” he added.

Based on an estimated budget of $10,000 per child, the funding is expected to benefit roughly 230 children across the four parishes. The programme will be delivered through the respective 4-H parish offices.

For his part, Mighty Crown’s Masta Simon said the decision to help Jamaica emerged after members of the organisation saw videos and images of the hurricane’s destruction circulating on Instagram last year.

Moved by the impact on communities, the group organised a benefit concert in Japan to raise funds for relief efforts, he said.

“I saw Natsumi Nagamura on Instagram doing like volunteer work in St Ann after Hurricane Melissa, so I linked up with LINK UP JAJA [to make the donations today possible],” Mr. Simon noted.