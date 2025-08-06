HEART/ NSTA Trust Showcase Innovation In Farming At Denbigh

The HEART/ NSTA Trust Pavilion was abuzz with activity on the first day of Denbigh on Friday (Aug.1), with scores of youngsters engaging with the range of interactive technology displays, while accessing information on training and certification programmes.

The agency, which is housed in the Youth in Agriculture Village, is showcasing innovations in farming, including hydroponics, and robotics and drone technology.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said the agency is demonstrating how technology is transforming agriculture, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.

“We have our robots that we are training in terms of how to plant the seeds, which is just amazing for us to see. We have hydroponics here, we have aerial robotics on display. We are teaching our young farmers how to use this technology to fertilise their fields much more efficiently than they would have before,” she pointed out.

She also cited the agency’s high quality livestock display.

The animals, from the Ebony Park Academy, are raised and cared for by the trainees, who are applying hands-on knowledge in animal husbandry.

Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, told JIS News that the agency is infusing technology in all areas of the agricultural sector.

“We want to show you how you can utilise that technology to be smarter farmers, to be able to get even more precision in your farming and to earn more money,” she pointed out.

“We are demonstrating climate smart farming. We have a dual hydroponic system that we are showcasing. We also have our drone that is able to fertilise at least an acre of land in 15 minutes. The HEART/NSTA Trust has invested quite a lot of money in ensuring that we have the resources to fuel the agricultural sector,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton told JIS News that the agency has its own agribot that is being used to demonstrate to farmers and other interests how robotics can be utilised to maximise output.

She said the training agency is also equipping stakeholders with the training and certification needed to fuel the sector, noting that short courses are available for farmers and others.

The three-day Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, which concludes on Sunday (Aug. 3) is being held under the theme: ‘A New Era: Overcoming Challenges, Building Resilience, Securing Our Future.’