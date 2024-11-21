HEART/NSTA Trust Set to Revolutionise Operations

Acting Senior Director for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Henry Gray, says the entity is set to revolutionise its operations, foster efficiency and significantly reduce costs.

Dr. Gray informed JIS News that with the ‘Digital First’ transformational strategy in place, “over the next four years, we expect to see some significant changes within the organisation.”

“One of the major changes will be a reduced need for physical infrastructure, as we adopt cloud-based solutions in several areas,” he said.

The transformation will also improve technology adoption rates among staff, aided by comprehensive digital literacy training.

Dr. Gray pointed out that early indications of success are already visible. “Even now, we are seeing small wins,” he noted, citing efforts to reduce paper usage as an example.

“Currently, the organisation’s client service delivery process uses over 1,000,000 sheets of paper each year. By digitising this process, paper usage will be reduced to approximately 800,000 sheets by the end of the financial year,” he said.

“When you consider that each sheet of paper costs $15.00, this reduction will save us over $18 million, resulting in the organisation saving approximately $260 million by reducing printing need over the next four years,” Dr. Gray added.

He also addressed concerns about job displacement due to automation, assuring stakeholders that jobs will be repositioned for greater efficiency.

“These roles can evolve to focus on more productive activities, as we move forward with digital transformation,” he said.

To further enhance customer service, HEART/NSTA Trust is implementing online assessments, with tablets available for use at business offices.

Special accommodation will be made for individuals with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity throughout the process.

The organisation is also leveraging modern technologies, such as SharePoint and HEART TV, to provide training and support for its transformation journey.

This, combined with staff motivation and public support, sets the stage for HEART/NSTA Trust to achieve its vision.

“We are inviting the public to support our mission and vision as we move towards becoming a more digitally-driven organisation,” Dr. Gray encouraged.

With projected outcomes of increased efficiency, significant cost savings and a modernised workforce, the HEART/NSTA Trust is poised to lead the way in digital transformation across Jamaica.