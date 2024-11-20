HEART/NSTA Trust Places TVET at Forefront

The HEART/NSTA Trust has implemented a forward-thinking digital transformation strategy, dubbed ‘Digital First’, placing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the forefront of Jamaica’s educational and economic growth initiatives.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Wednesday (November 20), Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, explained that “the Digital First strategy is a specific approach where digital channels and technologies are prioritised over traditional ones.”

Highlighting the pivotal role of TVET in fostering individual empowerment and economic development, she argued that it is more than just an educational pathway.

“Indeed, it is a catalyst for transformation. In a world that is rapidly changing, TVET undoubtedly equips individuals with the practical skills, the adaptability and the problem-solving abilities that are essential for success,” Dr. Ingleton said.

With the rapid advancement of Industry 4.0 technologies, TVET is positioned to equip Jamaicans with the skills needed for the modern workforce.

“At this time, we’re looking at automation, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing techniques that are reshaping industries, and TVET is positioned at the forefront of these changes,” the Managing Director said.

The ‘Digital First’ strategy supports this effort by ensuring that the HEART/NSTA Trust becomes an exemplar of digital transformation, modernising its internal systems and processes to align with cutting-edge trends.

The strategy also places a strong emphasis on addressing socio-economic disparities.

“By offering practical, hands-on training, TVET aims to close the skills gap, reduce unemployment, and foster inclusive growth, particularly for vulnerable and underserved populations,” Dr. Ingleton noted.

HEART/NSTA Trust’s ‘Digital First’ initiative represents a bold vision to place Jamaica at the forefront of education and economic development in the Caribbean.

Through this forward-thinking approach, the Trust is not only transforming lives, but also contributing to a brighter future for the nation.