HEART/NSTA Trust Opens Global Training Centre in Portmore

The HEART/NSTA Trust, in partnership with Guangdong VCOM Educational Technology Co. Ltd., officially launched the WorldSkills Jamaica Global Training Centre at the HEART College of Construction Services, in Portmore, recently.

The centre will enhance Jamaica’s national skills development strategy and position the country as a regional leader in workforce training and innovation.

In her remarks, Managing Director of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the facility will open a gateway that connects Jamaicans to world-class training standards, global partners, and to a future where skills are the passport to opportunity.

“This milestone speaks directly to our commitment under Vision 2030 to build a world-class education and training system, to strengthen partnerships with industry, and to prepare a workforce that is globally competitive,” Dr. Ingleton said.

She pointed out that through a strategic and enduring partnership with Guangdong VCOM Educational Technology Company, a global industry partner of WorldSkills International, HEART/NSTA Trust was aligning Jamaica’s workforce development strategies to the highest global benchmarks.

Dr. Ingleton informed that for more than 20 years, VCOM has been at the forefront of advanced training solutions and equipment for communications and Optoelectronic technology, supporting WorldSkills competitions in disciplines such as information network cabling and Optoelectronics.

“Their generous donation of cutting-edge equipment to this centre… represents a clear investment in Jamaica’s future. We are starting with advanced ICT (Information and Communications Technology) communications and optoelectronics disciplines that power digital transformation, and we will expand into other high-demand technical fields,” Dr. Ingleton said.

The Managing Director stated that all programmes will be mapped to the WorldSkills occupational standards, the same gold standard benchmarks used in 89 member countries and regions, representing two-thirds of the world’s population.

“This means that a young Jamaican who trains here will hold credentials recognised in every WorldSkills nation, ready to compete and to win anywhere in the world,” she said.

As of July 2025, some 84,567 Jamaicans are enrolled in HEART/NSTA Trust training programmes, representing 61 per cent of the agency’s annual target.

Thousands are also engaged in work-based environments, gaining valuable real-world experiences alongside their classroom training.

“More Jamaicans with the skills to drive productivity, more industries with the talent to grow, and more communities with clear, sustainable pathways to prosperity. The centre that we’re opening will accelerate that progress. It offers state-of-the-art infrastructure that rivals the best anywhere in the world [and] global recognition for Jamaican credentials and a platform to position Jamaica as a regional hub for technical excellence,” Dr. Ingleton said.

“Our records show that we are ready. We have delivered specialist training with WorldSkills Germany, and we have partnered with VCOM to train instructors and competitors in Optoelectronics. Each collaboration has strengthened our capacity and deepened our reputation in the international skills arena,” she added.

She further noted that in the months ahead the centre will hold regional training camps, facilitate expert exchanges, prepare national teams for the world stage and partner with employers to ensure training matches the industry demands.