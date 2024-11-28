HEART/NSTA Trust Launches Skills on Demand App

The HEART/NSTA Trust on Wednesday (November 27) launched its ‘Skills on Demand App’, which will connect skilled professionals with potential employers and clients.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced the initiative during his 2024/25 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives in March.

Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the app’s launch marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards enhancing employment opportunities and empowering skilled professionals in Jamaica.

“This app is not just another platform, it is a game-changer for Jamaica. It puts people at the centre, helping them connect with work that matches their skills. Whether you are an electrician or a graphics designer, the app allows individuals to list their services and be discovered by employers and clients across the island,” Dr. Ingleton indicated.

She was speaking at the software’s launch during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Dr. Ingleton noted that all service providers on this platform will be certified by the HEART/NSTA Trust, ensuring that the skills being offered meet the highest standards.

“But we know that not everyone who is skilled has formal certification. For many of you who have built your skills through hands-on experience but may not have official qualifications, the Trust will help you to gain the recognition that you deserve,” she stated.

“If you are someone with practical, real-world skills, we want to help you validate and formalise that expertise. So we encourage you to connect with us and see how you can access the Trust’s Prior Learning Assessment services to get you certified, so you can join the app and start offering your services right away,” the Managing Director added.

Dr. Ingleton pointed out that the app’s development is not just about helping individuals get jobs, but also accelerating the skills needed for the future.

She further stated that the software will help people upskill, reskill and stay ahead of the curve, offering opportunities for growth and professional development.

The app currently features 15 critical skills, including: Air Conditioning Technician, Cosmetology, Event Planner, Fashion Designer, Furniture Maker, General Construction Worker, Graphics Designer, Landscaper, Mason, Painter, Pipefitting Technician, Plumber, Early Childhood Teacher, Welder and Electrician.

“These areas not only represent our current market demands but also highlight where professionals should focus their efforts in accelerating their careers,” Dr. Ingleton said.

The App was developed by the HEART/NSTA’S in-house team.

It is also a key part of the entity’s Digital First Strategy, which is designed to leverage technology to modernise how the agency operates and serves stakeholders.