HEART/NSTA Trust Expands Training At RRR&R Centres to Safely Manage Refrigerants

The HEART/NSTA Trust is strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to safely manage refrigerants, through expanded training and certification programmes delivered at Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling, and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres established across multiple institutions.

With HEART hosting four of seven Centres across the island, Director/Principal of the HEART College of Construction Services, O’Neil James, said the initiative forms part of the second stage of Jamaica’s Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Phase-Out Management Plan, being implemented through a US$70,000 funding investment by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and led by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) National Ozone Unit.

During his participation in a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on April 21, Mr. James reported that since receiving specialised equipment in May 2025, two of four designated training institutions have already been outfitted as RRR&R Centres.

These are the HEART College of Construction Services in St. Catherine and the Southwest TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Institute in Manchester. The remaining two Centres at the National Tool and Engineering Institute in Kingston and the Beechamville Vocational Training Centre in St. Ann, are expected to be operational by the end of the year.

To build out a certified workforce, the Trust has also developed new occupational standards and a certification programme titled ‘Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling Technician’.

Mr. James explained that “the certification is designed to equip individuals with the skills needed to safely recover, recycle and handle refrigerants, including ozone-depleting substances”.

The programme, he said, covers six core competency areas, including servicing refrigeration systems, handling refrigerants, installing components, and applying electrical safety practices.

“This job qualification is intended to transform the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector, ensuring strong compliance with the phase-out of ozone-depleting substances and the protection of our environment. It will target both new entrants and experienced technicians in the sector,” he told JIS News.

Currently, more than 150 trainees are enrolled in Level 3 air-conditioning and refrigeration programmes, all of whom will receive certification under the new initiative.

The Director/Principal mentioned that over the next three years, the Trust aims to train approximately 200 new individuals and upgrade at least 100 practising technicians.

Flexible training options, including online, weekend, and full-time delivery, have also been introduced to accommodate working professionals seeking to upgrade their skills.

In addition to training, the Centres will provide services to industry by allowing technicians and businesses to bring in used or contaminated refrigerants for proper recovery and recycling.

This is expected to reduce harmful emissions, improve compliance with environmental regulations, and support Jamaica’s broader efforts to phase out ozone-depleting substances.

Mr. James noted that the initiative represents a major investment in workforce development, environmental protection, and economic resilience. “The programme will deliver measurable national benefits, while contributing meaningfully to global climate action,” he said.