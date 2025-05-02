HEART/NSTA Trust Champions Sustainability with New Refrigerant Recovery Centres

HEART/NSTA Trust has reaffirmed its leadership in climate-smart training by supporting the establishment of four Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling, and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres across multiple institutions.

These Centres form part of a national initiative to establish seven such facilities in Jamaica, with HEART hosting more than half of them.

The three remaining Centres will be located at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), CAC 2000 Limited and the University of Technology (UTech).

Funded through a US$70,000 investment by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and led by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) through its National Ozone Unit, the facilities are designed to phase out harmful refrigerants that contribute to ozone layer depletion and climate change.

Speaking during the official launch and signing ceremony at the HEART/NSTA Trust College of Construction Services in St. Catherine on Wednesday (April 30), Managing Director, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, declared the agency’s support for the project, describing it as a bold, transformative step for Jamaica’s human capital development.

“This is not just a unique initiative but a bold one that engenders pride for all parties involved. We are particularly proud because four of the Centres will be located at the following HEART institutions: the HEART College of Construction Services, the National Tools and Engineering Institute, the Southwest TVET Institute (Newport Campus), and the Beechamville Vocational Centre,” she informed.

The Centres will enable the next generation of air-conditioning and refrigeration technicians to gain hands-on training in responsible refrigerant management, contributing to a safer and more sustainable future.

Dr. Ingleton described this as a natural extension of the agency’s 42-year legacy of empowering Jamaicans through skills training.

She noted that, since its inception, HEART “has satisfied the mandate of equipping Jamaicans with the required skills to build our country, to drive economic growth, and with this new initiative, we will be empowering our citizens to protect our environment”.

“Not only will these efforts secure our future but they will also safeguard our people,” the Managing Director added.

Dr. Ingleton further informed that the Centres will advance several outcomes, as “new Standards for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems will be developed and embedded in training programmes, while job certifications will be introduced for industry professionals.”

“Trainees will be taught to safely manage refrigerant gases, and harmful emissions will be reclaimed and repurposed to support entrepreneurial ventures, opening up new income-generating opportunities,” she stated.

Beyond technical training, the initiative will promote experiential learning, build capacity among instructors, encourage the transfer of knowledge from industry veterans to newcomers, and reduce harmful emissions, all contributing to a healthier environment.

Dr. Ingleton affirmed that HEART’s collaboration on the RRR&R Centres aligns with Jamaica’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly by fostering strong public-private partnerships.

“I am quite pleased that this partnership represents our acceptance of the SDGs, particularly government and private-sector partnerships. I do believe with all my heart that the absolute best gift we can bestow on the next generation is simply a healthier and a more sustainable planet,” she stated.

Dr. Ingleton thanked the UNDP and NEPA for their investment in the initiative through funding, equipment, and ongoing oversight.

Together, she said, the partners are creating a blueprint for climate-smart training that will serve Jamaica and, potentially, the region for years to come.

“The launch of the RRR&R initiative marks a crucial step in protecting the ozone layer, the Earth’s natural defence against harmful ultraviolet rays. Let’s consider for a moment a world where crops no longer grow due to relentless heat, where rivers run dry and stepping outdoors becomes a danger rather than freedom. Such a future is not a distant fantasy. It is a stark possibility if we fail to act,” Dr. Ingleton cautioned.

However, she maintained, “There is hope… there is action we can take”, pointing out that, “the RRR&R initiative and the steadfast support of our partners at the UNDP and NEPA stand as a powerful example of what collaboration and commitment can achieve.

“Together, we are not just protecting the ozone, we are preserving life itself,” Dr. Ingleton added.