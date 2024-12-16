HEART/NSTA Trust Certifies Ripton Infrastructure Employees in Various Skills Areas

The HEART/NSTA Trust has certified 60 employees of Ripton Infrastructure Limited in the areas of welding, carpentry, plumbing, drywall installation, masonry, tiling, electrical installation and maintenance.

The certification ceremony was held on Saturday (December 14), at a commercial complex located at 45 Hope Road in Kingston.

In her address, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, commended Ripton Infrastructure for the exemplary step it has taken in work force development.

“Today’s certification is a reflection of true corporate responsibility. Partnering with HEART/NSTA Trust to provide [workers] with on-the-job certification and opportunities to formalise their competence, both theoretical and practical, is not just an investment in them as individuals. What you are doing goes far beyond just your company. Your corporate investment is an investment in Jamaica’s economic future and social wellbeing,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that for Jamaica to thrive, its people must have access to the tools, opportunities and skills that allow them to shape their futures.

“I’m hoping that more corporates are going to follow [the example] Ripton Infrastructure,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Morris Dixon urged the employees to embrace a mindset of lifelong learning.

“Look at what HEART has and see if you can continue upskilling yourself. The more pieces of paper and the more skills you have, means the more in demand you will be and the more money you can make,” she pointed out.

For his part, Manager of Ripton Infrastructure Limited, Ricardo Foster, said the company is committed to investing in its human capital.

“I remember vividly being summoned to a meeting by [the Executive Chairman], Ripton Rodgers, and he was very frustrated. He said to me “Ricardo, I’m trying to grow this company, but I can’t grow it without developing the workers,” he recounted.

Mr. Foster noted that one of the benefits of upskilling their company’s employees is to reduce the need to look externally for workers in the construction industry.

“We want our own people to be able to fill any gap, to be able to fill any role in the sector,” he said.

In a brief testimonial, Ripton Infrastructure team member Ramon Smith, expressed gratitude to his employer for the opportunity to become certified.

“This is a very wonderful programme. It gives an opportunity to persons who are capable of executing a certain skill but are not available to attend physical classes or even individuals, who are afraid of the theory, to achieve a certificate. I always wanted to acquire certification to support my career choice,” Mr. Smith said.

He added that he is now motivated to pursue certification at a higher level.