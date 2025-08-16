HEART Foundation Reiterates Importance of Lifesaving CPR Training

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is reiterating its call for Jamaicans to learn the lifesaving skill of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“Everyone should take time to become certified. It can mean the difference between life and death, not only at home but also in the workplace. The life that may be saved could be your own family member,” said HFJ Executive Director, Deborah Chen, in an interview with JIS News.

She was speaking against the background of the observation of CPR Week 2025 from August 18 to 23, under the theme ‘Every Second Counts in Cardiac Arrest’.

Mrs. Chen said that knowing how to administer CPR is crucial, as life-threatening emergencies can occur at any time.

Highlighting situations where CPR is needed, she cited the case of a colleague collapsing on the job, a child choking at home, and someone who is unresponsive being pulled from the water at the beach.

“Our goal is to equip every Jamaican with the skills to save a life. Too often, sudden medical emergencies end in tragedy simply because bystanders don’t know how to respond. It is the hope of the HFJ that through our initiatives, all persons in Jamaica will see the need to be equipped to save a life,” Mrs. Chen said.

During CPR Week, HFJ will host a series of activities to raise public awareness about the importance of CPR training.

On Tuesday (August 19), there will be a CPR demonstration at Emancipation Park in Kingston from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This will be followed by an Emergency Cardiac Care (ECC) virtual symposium on Wednesday (August 20), titled ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest – Young and Breathless’.

The week’s observance will culminate with Family & Friends CPR Day at the HFJ’s Beechwood Avenue office on Saturday (August 23) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

HFJ, which is an accredited American Heart Association (AHA) Training Centre, offers Emergency Cardiac Care (ECC) courses for everyone, including from the general public, and health professionals such as doctors, nurses, and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Upon completion, participants receive internationally recognised AHA certification.

The HFJ continues to build lifesaving skills through its ECC Programme with a team of highly trained instructors, who travel islandwide to deliver courses.