Heart Foundation Promotes ‘Chain of Survival’ During CPR Week 2026

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is staging a series of activities for Cardio-pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Week 2026 under the theme, ‘Don’t Wait – Resuscitate’.

These include an Emergency Cardiac Care (ECC) Symposium, CPR Demonstration and CPR Day Training session.

The flagship event, which is the ECC Symposium, will be held under the theme, ‘Saving Hearts Together: Collaboration in Cardiac Emergencies from Response to Recovery’, and will highlight the importance of coordinated action from the moment a cardiac emergency occurs through to the patient’s recovery.

The event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, at 4:00 p.m., will examine the various stages of the Chain of Survival, which outlines the critical interventions needed to improve outcomes for persons experiencing cardiac arrest.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on August 11, HFJ Director of ECC, Dr. Hugh Wong, explained that the American Heart Association has moved from having separate chains of survival for in-hospital and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and also adult vs. child CPR to a unified approach.

The six links in the Chain of Survival include recognition of cardiac arrest and activation of the emergency response system; early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR); rapid defibrillation, where indicated; advanced resuscitation; post-cardiac arrest care; and recovery.

Dr. Wong highlighted that the unified approach underscores the importance of collaboration among members of the public, emergency responders, healthcare professionals, and others involved in the care of a patient.

Speaking at the Symposium will be lead emergency medicine physician at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Dr. Sasha-Gay Miller Brizuela, who will address: ‘The First Critical Hour: Team-Based Management of Peri-Arrest and Cardiac Arrest Patients in the Emergency Department’.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Life Call Ambulance Service, Mr. Enock Wooden, will focus on: ‘Field Stabilisation to Hospital Handoff: Navigating Peri-Arrest with Confidence’. Senior anaesthetist and clinical care specialist, Dr. Patrick Toppin, will complete the presentations with: ‘After the Code: A Practical Approach to Post-Resuscitation Management’.

The ECC Director said that the presentations have been structured to demonstrate how each stage of the Chain of Survival connects with the next, from recognition and immediate intervention to advanced care and recovery.

As part of the week’s activities, the Foundation will host a public CPR demonstration at Emancipation Park on Monday, August 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The demonstration is intended to allow members of the public to learn and observe basic lifesaving techniques that can be used while awaiting emergency medical assistance.

HFJ will also host Family and Friends CPR Day on Saturday, August 22, at its headquarters at 28 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event will provide laypersons with an opportunity to receive CPR training.

The Foundation is encouraging members of the public to learn CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), as early intervention can form a critical part of the Chain of Survival.

Through its CPR Week activities, the HFJ is seeking to reinforce the message that saving a life during a cardiac emergency is not the responsibility of one individual or profession, but requires a coordinated response involving the community, emergency responders, and healthcare providers.