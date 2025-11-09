Healthcare Workers Join Hospital Clean-Up Efforts

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton has commended the team of healthcare workers who travelled to health facilities in four of the most affected parishes, to assist with cleanup activities following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The facilities visited included the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland, Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny, Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover and Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

Dr. Tufton told JIS News that the exercise was a show of solidarity on the part of health workers, from areas of the country, which were largely unaffected by the hurricane.

“Our doctors, nurses, porters, auxiliary staff, and cooks have been deeply affected. Many lost their roofs, personal possessions, and even suffered injuries and despite their own challenges, they continue to serve the public,” he said, as he participated in clean-up activities at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital.

“We felt it was important that those of us in less-affected areas form a ‘Care Crew’ to bring support and encouragement to our colleagues who are still on the frontlines,” he added.

Dr. Tufton noted that the ‘Care Crew’ initiative embodies the spirit of volunteerism and national unity in the face of disaster.

“Crises like this, whether a hurricane or COVID-19, remind us that we are all equal in vulnerability. Disaster does not discriminate by race, class, or income. If there is any good to come from this, it’s that our shared humanity shines through. This effort is not about money or recognition, it’s about caring for each other when it matters most,” he added.

More than 200 healthcare workers from the parishes of Kingston, St. Catherine, and Clarendon participated in the day’s activities.

The initiative is set to continue Sunday (November 9) with a second group of volunteers returning to the hospitals to resume cleanup activities.