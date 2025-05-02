Health Sector to Benefit from Issa Trust Foundation’s Fundraising Concert

Grammy Award-winning reggae artiste Shaggy will headline Issa Trust Foundation’s concert on May 17, which will raise funds for local healthcare initiatives.

The event, dubbed ‘For-the-Children’ will be held at the Couples San Souci Resort in St. Mary. Shaggy will be joined by singer and songwriter Lila Ike.

The concert continues the Foundation’s impressive legacy of hosting high-profile events that have significantly contributed to Jamaica’s health infrastructure.

Past events have included international performers such as Air Supply and Michael Bolton, as well as local acts Third World, Tarrus Riley, Tessanne Chin and Koffee, which have collectively raised millions of dollars.

These funds have been instrumental in supporting critical projects like the paediatric ward at St. Ann’s Bay Hospital and the ongoing construction of the Mary Issa Health Centre, a paediatric and adolescent care facility near Richmond, St. Ann.

The Foundation’s efforts have garnered widespread support, demonstrating a powerful commitment to improving health outcomes for Jamaican communities.

Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation, Paul Issa, expressed his confidence that this year’s concert will be another resounding success.

“We are expecting another sold-out show, if not better, and the real winners will be our healthcare system and, by extension, the Jamaican people,” said Mr. Issa.

“This event is about more than entertainment; it’s about making a tangible difference. The Mary Issa Health Clinic, which we hope to complete on schedule, will provide essential medical services to the residents of Runaway Bay and surrounding areas.”

Mr. Issa, who along with his brother Lee recently received an award from the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) for his philanthropic contributions in healthcare and education, declared that the “unwavering support and dedication, especially from all our partners, both local and international who have been integral to our projects, make all this possible”.

President of the Issa Trust Foundation, Diane Pollard, highlighted the organisation’s long-standing commitment to healthcare and community development.

“Our mandate is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves quality healthcare, regardless of where they live. This upcoming event is another step forward in realising that vision,” she told JIS News.

Ms. Pollard said the Foundation’s work is driven by collaboration and community support, noting that “we’ve been fortunate to partner with talented artists and passionate individuals who believe in our mission”.

She is inviting Jamaicans “to join us for a night of world-class entertainment and community spirit, knowing that their support will translate into healthier lives for many Jamaicans”.

“Every ticket sold, every dollar raised, brings us closer to our goal of enhancing healthcare facilities and services across Jamaica,” said Ms. Pollard.

The Foundation’s Marketing and Promotional Consultant, Sean “Contractor” Edwards, told JIS News that “Shaggy’s rise as a top Jamaican reggae artist and his global success as a Grammy winner make him a perfect fit for this event. We’re confident fans will flock to the San Souci venue to see him perform live”.

Mr. Edwards also expressed optimism about the event’s success. “We are predicting another sold-out show. Shaggy’s popularity is undeniable, and I believe this concert will be a memorable experience for both fans and supporters of our cause.”

“The upcoming Shaggy concert promises to be an unforgettable night, one that underscores the Foundation’s commitment to health and hope for Jamaica’s future,” he added.

Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen, and the Most Hon. Juliet Holness are patrons of the Issa Trust Foundation.