Health Ministry Vigilant Against Hantavirus

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, says that while the World Health Organization (WHO) has assessed the global risk of Hantavirus as low, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is increasing its vigilance.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie, who gave the update during Wednesday’s (May 6) Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House in Kingston, noted that Hantavirus is rare but can be deadly.

Sharing excerpts from the latest WHO report, Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said that on May 4, seven cases of Hantavirus were reported from a cruise ship off the coast of Africa.

Two cases of the virus have been laboratory-confirmed, while five others remain suspected. Three of the seven cases resulted in fatalities.

“So, Hantavirus is a family of viruses that cause severe illness and can cause death, and in humans it leads to the Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, Hantavirus Haemorrhagic Fever and Renal Syndrome… . It generally starts out with fever [gastrointestinal] symptoms, progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock,” she explained.

She noted that management of the virus, which is also being employed aboard the ship, includes case isolation, medical evacuation, investigations and providing critical care for individuals who need it.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said Hantavirus is usually transmitted to humans who come in contact with urine, faeces and saliva of infected rodents.

The doctor explained, however, that while human-to-human transmission is not typical, the strain identified aboard the ship (the Andes virus) is known to facilitate human-to-human spread.

She noted that human-to-human transmission usually occurs among people who come in contact with respiratory droplets or saliva of an infected person.

With Jamaica being a hub for cruise transportation, the Ministry has increased its vigilance and is focused on public health measures, including early detection, timely treatment and reduction of exposure risk.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie explained that vessels at sea must submit a Maritime Declaration of Health to notify destination countries of any onboard illnesses.

The document is reviewed by local health authorities before giving permission for the ship to come into port.

“When the ship comes into port then there is further assessment in terms of our officers boarding the ship and ensuring that what is on the report is, in fact, true and of course in situations like these where there is something that is happening, there is even more vigilance,” Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said.

She noted that teams from the Environment Health Division are being properly sensitised about Hantavirus, and inspections are being prioritised.

The CMO urged the public to adhere to infection-prevention and control protocols, such as frequent handwashing and self-isolation at the first sign of illness until an assessment can be completed.

She noted that while Jamaica does not currently have the capacity to test for Hantavirus, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) maintains full diagnostic capacity.

Additionally, strengthened logistical systems are in place to ensure the rapid transport of samples to their regional laboratory.

“But… just like with COVID, we have the ability to ramp up very quickly in terms of having our own testing, because we do have the equipment that can test. It’s just for us to bring in the reagents and to do the training of the staff… in case we do have any problems,” Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie assured.