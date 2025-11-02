Health Ministry Urges Citizens to Observe Safe Water Consumption Practices

The public is being advised to observe safe water consumption practices, as Hurricane Melissa significantly impacted potable water systems—particularly across the western and southern regions of Jamaica.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that high turbidity, infrastructure damage, and prolonged power outages have disrupted the ability of the National Water Commission (NWC) and Municipal Corporations to maintain consistent water treatment and supply.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Saturday (November 1), Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, announced that the Ministry will be issuing national advisories on water treatment, safe consumption practices, and chlorine, residual, and turbidity testing

He indicated that these tests, which will be conducted by the Ministry’s Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), will focus on emergency shelters, hospitals, public health facilities, and schools to ensure that safety standards are upheld.

“Waterborne diseases can be a very dangerous issue. We are working with the NWC regarding the trucking of water and to ensure that we preserve the integrity of the food chain, both for food and water. In these times, diseases like leptospirosis and gastro-related ailments are frequent in these conditions,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Ministry is also working closely with the NWC and other partners to restore safe water access.

Citizens are urged to treat water before consumption and to comply with all advisories to prevent waterborne diseases.